Watch Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Dance Up a Storm in "Don't Slack" Music Video

Mon., Apr. 6, 2020

If one thing's for sure, it's that Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick aren't slacking. 

On Monday, the stars teamed up with Anderson .Paak in the music video for "Don't Slack," which is featured in their new movie Trolls: World Tour. In it, Justin and Anderson do their best to cheer up Anna, who appears to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed...literally.

Donning a chic set of pajamas, the Pitch Perfect star tries to ignore the musical duo's efforts to boost her mood as they serenade her with the track's uplifting lyrics. Proving that they won't quit, Justin and Anderson follow her around her house as she carries on with her morning routine, showering her with gifts and positive messages.

Eventually, she comes around and can't fight back her joy any longer. And, of course, a dance party ensues. As if the video couldn't get any cuter, their Trolls alter-egos Poppy, Branch and Prince D make adorable cameos and bring along some colorful fun.

Ahead of the "Don't Slack" music video's release, Justin took to Instagram to tease that something fun was on the way. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the trio's dance party, the *NSYNC alum, "Come Down" singer and A Simple Favor star can be seen goofing off in between takes.

"On set for DON'T SLACK, playing everything but DON'T SLACK," Justin wrote. "Just tryin' to bring some joy.... Video is finally out tomorrow @annakendrick47 @anderson._paak @trolls."

Trolls: World Tour's theatrical premiere has been changed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of coming to theaters, Universal Pictures announced that the highly anticipated animated sequel will be available on VOD starting on Friday, April 10. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said. "Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

