Watch Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Dance Up a Storm in "Don't Slack" Music Video

If one thing's for sure, it's that Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick aren't slacking.

On Monday, the stars teamed up with Anderson .Paak in the music video for "Don't Slack," which is featured in their new movie Trolls: World Tour. In it, Justin and Anderson do their best to cheer up Anna, who appears to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed...literally.

Donning a chic set of pajamas, the Pitch Perfect star tries to ignore the musical duo's efforts to boost her mood as they serenade her with the track's uplifting lyrics. Proving that they won't quit, Justin and Anderson follow her around her house as she carries on with her morning routine, showering her with gifts and positive messages.

Eventually, she comes around and can't fight back her joy any longer. And, of course, a dance party ensues. As if the video couldn't get any cuter, their Trolls alter-egos Poppy, Branch and Prince D make adorable cameos and bring along some colorful fun.