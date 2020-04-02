Jimmy Fallon’s FaceTime Call With Lady Gaga Didn’t Exactly Go as Planned

Lady Gaga has big news…kind of.

On Wednesday, the "Stupid Love" singer joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her FaceTime call with the late night host did not go as planned.

Before connecting with Jimmy, he told viewers that Gaga shared with him that she would be making a huge announcement on the show. Excited to learn more and check in with her, he FaceTimed the A Star Is Born actress, only to find an uncharacteristically flustered Gaga on the other end.

"I can't, Jimmy," Gaga said. "I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry. It's just, like, a really weird time right no. Hello? Jimmy? I can't see you? Am I on TV?"

Confused, Jimmy calmly tried to navigate the situation and get more answers from Gaga but was interrupted by a loud ringing on her end. "Hey, guys, can you push that call back one minute," the "Bad Romance" singer said.