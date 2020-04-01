Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Justin Bieber and Tom Holland's Friendship

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland are the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed.

On Tuesday, the "Yummy" singer and the Spider-Man: Far From Home star connected via Instagram Live and delighted fans everywhere with their newfound friendship.

"MY LIFE HAS [been] COMPLETED NOW," one fan tweeted after seeing the stars join forces. Another excited fan chimed in, writing, "the simulation really broke and it broke in our favour. it brought justin and tom in an instagram live together maybe quarantine isn't that bad anymore." "My babies," another fan tweeted.

During their chat, the buds kicked things off by sharing how much they loved each other's work. "Bro, such a big fan, man," Justin told Tom, to which he responded, "Likewise, bro!"

After swapping television show suggestions, the pair updated each other on how they're fairing while social distancing. "Good. Good, I'm really good," Justin said. "I'm just trying to pass the time, you know. I'm getting a little bored, but I'm good." Tom then shared that production on his upcoming film was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.