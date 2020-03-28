Billie Is Here to Keep Your Self-Grooming in Check

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To put it bluntly, we've never been fans of shaving. It's tedious. Annoying. Takes too much time. And then there's the Pink Tax, draining our wallets for the same products dudes use, just because we're ladies. But then Billie came along and changed the game.

Also tired of paying more than male counterparts for razors and other shaving goods, Billie launched with an Instagram-friendly razor kit for just $9 that included a magic holder and blades that could be sent to you at regular intervals via subscription.

Then there was shaving cream, body wash, and more, made without parabens, phthalates, harsh foaming agents, DEA, and hundreds of other toxins. In fact, everything they sell is rated a 1 to 2 on EWG's Skin Deep Database (with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst), and it's all priced under $15.

As if that's not enough, they donate 1% of all revenue to causes around the world (currently, they're donating to local food banks across the country that serve people affected by the Coronavirus outbreak).