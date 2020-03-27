12 Loungewear Sets That Haven't Sold Out Yet

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 2:02 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been on the lookout for some loungewear sets to wear at home, you'll probably have noticed that most are sold out online. So we've done the digging for you to find some cute ones that are still available at a variety of price points. Plus, apart from being super comfy, sets are totally on trend right now.
In a fresh blue color for spring, this cable sweat set is super sweet. It also comes in a pink shade for all you petite ladies.
We love the colors in this tie-dye cotton set. Plus, it reminds you to offer those around you some warm love.
How cute is this tie-dye loungewear set from Revolve? The hoodie has a kangaroo pocket while both the top and bottom have a comfortable terry cloth lining.
Pair it with these high-waisted leggings in the same hue. They're engineered to lift, sculpt, contour and smooth your curves.
Disappear in this camo set with a hoodie in a buttery soft fabric. The stripe detail on both the hoodie and yoga pants is super cute. Note that Sundry has a unique sizing system, with a size 0 meaning XS and a size 4 meaning XL.
If you'd rather be surfing, slip on this black set from Aviator Nation. The hoodie is cropped in a flattering way and the bottoms have a classic sweatpant fit.
You could even pair heels with this plus size, rose-hue set and make it fashion if you wanted to. The slouchy ribbed top is off-the-shoulder and has drop sleeves while the high-waisted bottoms have a tie waist
We can't go another day without this cream set. The sexy cropped top has a square neckline and the bottoms have bold pockets.
If you're looking for a bright spring hue, look no further than this neon orange sweatsuit. It's made of an ultra-soft French terry material.
This classic hoodie can be matched with a pair of jeans rather than its matching bottoms if you're looking to dress things up for the grocery store. It comes in an olive camo print.
The matching camo joggers have a flattering slim fit, with tapered legs with cuffs. You'll never want to take them off.
This cotton hoodie is super unique with its pleated sleeves and side stud detail. Pair it with the matching light fleece joggers that have the same side stud detail.
Show some midriff with this black shorts and hoodie set from Alo. It comes in a variety of other colors, too.
Hanging out at home? Check out these essentials for an at-home office and hear about Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's facialist's at-home spa tips.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?