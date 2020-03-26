Enrique Iglesias and His 2-Year-Old Giggling Son Will Instantly Bring a Smile to Your Face

Attention any and all Hollywood celebrities: Videos of your kids never fail to make our day.

On Thursday morning, Enrique Iglesias decided to surprise his fans with a rare video of his two-year-old growing boy. What came next was a precious father-son moment that will instantly bring a smile to your face.

"Best way to spend time at home," the singer captioned the video post. "#laugh and #love."

In the clip, Enrique's son Nicholas Iglesias can't stop laughing as he tries to play a game of hide and seek.

"Where are you Coco?" Enrique asked as his son repeated "Papa" and tried to hide under the blanket. Awww!

The candid moment comes as millions of Americans continue to spend time at home amid the Coronavirus. And yes, kids are staying indoors as well after schools across the country shut its doors. Enrique recently addressed the world pandemic in an Instagram post earlier in the week.