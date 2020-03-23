Wells Adams Jokes "It's Over" Between Him and Sarah Hyland After Hilarious Puzzle War

Wells Adams joked that "it's over" between him and Sarah Hyland following a heated puzzle debacle.

While staying in, the Bachelor Nation star had been working on an intricate puzzle with his fiancé—only to find that the last piece was missing. Taking to social media to voice his upset, he shared a picture of the puzzle in his Instagram Stories and wrote, "The hits keep coming." Much to his surprise, the Modern Family star had hidden the piece.

"You f--king stole the piece?" he yelled as he jokingly scolded Sarah in his next Story. "What is wrong with you?! Why would you do that?!"

Hysterically laughing over the Bachelorette alum's reaction, Sarah tried to reason with Wells, but he just wasn't having it. Instead of hearing her out, he exclaimed, "You don't understand how much pain I've been in right now. That's it. We are broken up. It's over."