Modern Family Stars Say Goodbye to Show and Share Photos of Last Day on Set

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 11:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The came, they saw, they laughed, they made us laugh...they had the time of their lives. After 11 years, the cast of Modern Family is saying goodbye.

Sofia VergaraJesse Tyler Ferguson and other stars of the ABC sitcom took to Instagram on Friday to share photos and videos of themselves on the set on their last day of filming.

Vergara posted a clip of the cast and crew standing and waving outside a soundstage on a studio lot.

"We're out of the party!!! Adios stage5 ! Modern Family❤️ 11 years!!!" she wrote in Spanish.

Vergara also posted a video of her, Ferguson , Julie BowenSarah Hylandand other co-stars singing Green Day's hit ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," a popular late '90s high school graduation song.

Vergara earlier posted other cast pics, including one of her standing on a staircase with Ferguson, Hyland, Bowen and fellow co-stars Ed O'Neill, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan GouldAriel WinterTy BurrellReid Ewing and Jeremy Maguire.

Photos

Fuller House Cast Bids Farewell to Series

"I will never forget this set, this people ,there where only good times," Vergara wrote. "Thank you Moden Family❤️❤️ Thank you Gloria Pritchett."

The actress also shared photos of her embracing son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello on the set.

"Gracias to my real family for being with me today!! ❤️❤️ #modernfamilyfinale I luv u" she wrote.

She also posted on her Instagram Story photos of the two standing separately with O'Neill.

"My two husbands," Vergara captioned a pic of Manganiello and the actor.

Ferguson brought along his husband Justin Mikita and both posted pics and videos.

"We definitely had the time of our lives," Mikita wrote. "Love this family so much. Goodbye sweet @abcmodernfam."

Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Goodbye!

The Modern Family cast gathers outside a soundstage on their last day on set.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The actress embraces her husband

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

The actress embraces her son.

Article continues below

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet

The actor bids farewell.

Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Time of Your Life

The cast sings Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Family

The cast poses on a staircase.

Article continues below

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

My Boys

Sofia Vergara gets her hair done while husband Joe Manganiello and son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara watch.

Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Smile!

The cast poses for a pic.

Ty Burrell, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Ty Burrell

Sarah Hyland posted this video of her onscreen dad on her Instagram Story.

Article continues below

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The actor poses for a pic.

Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Mikita

Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Ferguson's husband shared this photo of his beau with his onscreen dad.

Ed O'Neill, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O'Neill

The actor heads into a trailer.

Article continues below

Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire

Vergara shared this pic of her with her co-stars.

Ed O'Neill, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O'Neill and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara shared this pic of her "two husbands."

Ed O'Neill, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O'Niell and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara posted on her Instagram Story this photo of her onscreen husband and real-life son.

Article continues below

Stonestreet posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself looking at the soundstage door.

"I guess I'll see myself out now stage 5," he wrote. "11 years walking in and out of this door went by in a flash. #modernfamily."

The Modern Family series finale will air on ABC in April.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Modern Family , Sofia Vergara , Julie Bowen , Ty Burrell , Eric Stonestreet , Ed O'Neill , Sarah Hyland , Jesse Tyler Ferguson , VG , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.