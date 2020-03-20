Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Here! See All the Super Cute Swag You'll Want

E! Illustration
Fri., Mar. 20, 2020
The wait is over! Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally been released.
If you didn't pre-order your copy, it's not too late to get in on the action. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first new game in the series since 2012 and the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch console. You'll join Tom Nook and lots of new friends on a deserted island getaway where you can make tools, earn Nook Miles to repay Tom Nook and just enjoy a soothing, virtual way to get away from it all.
But it's more than just a game—there are lots of fun Animal Crossing accessories, too! You can snag a New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch, an Aloha edition carrying case, a bell bag, and so much more. We've rounded up all the must-have Animal Crossing merchandise you need as the ultimate fan—or even as a newbie.
Get your bells ready and shop the items below!
The game is finally here! Let Nook Inc. whisk you away for its Deserted Island Getaway Package. You can start a new life with lots of friendly faces and, of course, Tom Nook to guide you along the way. Collect shells, craft tools, decorate your tent and more—it's all up to you!
This special edition of the video game console has pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers to match the adorable dock with that has an image of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy on a deserted island, waiting for you to join them!
Can't get your hands on the above Animal Crossing: New Horizons special edition Nintendo Switch? You can make your own with these skins that'll help you create your own island paradise.
Keep track of all the critters you discover, island happenings, your new friends and how many Nook Miles you owe Tom Nook in this cute bullet journal.
Announce to the world your love for the video game with this 12-inch by 17-inch poster that has an illustration of Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package.
Take your Nintendo console out in style with this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha edition carrying case that would make Tom Nook proud.
Bells are the official currency of Animal Crossing, but even though they're not real (sad face), this bell bag would be an iconic addition to your collection.
Ever wanted to take Animal Crossing characters into a new game? This amiibo will let you bring Isabelle, the secretary from New Leaf, to Super Smash Bros. The item will be released on April 17, but you can pre-order it now!
If Tom Nook's island guidance isn't enough, you can invest in this book that'l tell you everything you need to know in order to get the most out of your island getaway. The essential book will be released soon, but you can pre-order it now!
Wear the iconic Isabelle on this 100% cotton dad hat that is a Nintendo licensed product. The hat is available for pre-order now and will officially be released on April 15!
