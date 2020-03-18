Zelda Williams Finds Heartwarming Photos of Dad Robin Williams

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 6:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Zelda Williams took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some photos she found of the late Robin Williams.

The sweet snapshots showed the father-daughter duo posing in the famous TRL photo booth. Zelda informed a follower she went there with her father and with singer Jojo when she was about 16 or 17 years old.

"Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," she tweeted along with the pictures.

Robin died in August 2014 at the age of 63. His death was ruled a suicide.

Over the years, Zelda has paid tribute to her father in a number of ways. In 2018, for instance, she shared a heartfelt post ahead of his birthday.

"It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them. These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you'll see me a lot less, if at all," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "For all the internet's good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it's very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It's harder still to be expected to reach back. So, while I've got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life's work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."

Photos

Robin Williams' Best Roles

She then invited her followers to give back in his honor—something she had done in previous years, as well.

"If you'd like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He'd have loved that," she continued in the post. "Otherwise some great orgs he loved include @cafoundation, @dswt and @reevefoundation. Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot. [Every time] you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he's giggling with you... or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings."

She concluded by wishing her father a happy birthday.

"Miss you every day," she wrote at the time, "but especially these ones."

From Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin to Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society, Robin starred in a number of films during his lifetime. Zelda has also worked on a number of film and TV projects, including Shrimp and Were the World Mine.

In addition to his daughter, Robin welcomed two sons during his lifetime: Cody Williams and Zak Williams.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Super For Summer Feature, Kumail Nanjiani, Gal Gadot, Scarlett Johansson

Getting Super for Summer: We Tried Kumail Nanjiani's Workout to See If We Could Get Ripped Too (Part 1)

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 4 Finale Will Go Back to the Future for More Drama

Seth Rogen, Cats

Seth Rogen Watched Cats for the First Time and His Tweets Are a Must-Read

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas Shares Dreamy Photos From Vacation With Ben Affleck

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Shuts Down "Awful" Arrest Rumors

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Let This Photo of Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Wielding a Giant Stake Comfort You

The Forgotten West Memphis Three, Oxygen, Trailer

Watch an Exclusive First Look at Oxygen's New True Crime Special The Forgotten West Memphis Three

TAGS/ Robin Williams , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Feel Good
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.