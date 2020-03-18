Nordstrom Online Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shoppers, as you are probably aware, Nordstrom is among the many brands that decided to temporarily close all of its stores, effective Tuesday, March 17, putting the health of its employees and customers first. But Nordstrom is still here to help us at-home shoppers, offering a new online promo of 25% off sitewide.
Here's everything you need to know to about this stylish surprise from Nordstrom:
When is the 2020 Nordstrom Online Sale?
• The Nordstrom Online Sale begins March 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Save 25% sitewide from top brands. Plus, get FREE SHIPPING, digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at full-line stores as allowed by local regulations. And Nordy Club members, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.
• The Nordstrom Online Sale runs through the 2-week store closure that's currently in place.
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Online Sale?
Really, what won't? We're talking Free People, Madewell, J.Crew, Topshop, Halogen, Tory Burch, you name it. Some restrictions will apply to designer items, but clearance IS included (at an additional 25% off!). So you can score activewear for your at-home workout, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on spring 2020 trends.
So head on over to Nordstrom to check out the deals.
Working from home? Scope out these 15 items to create a comfy at-home office.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?