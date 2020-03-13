Marlon Wayans Drops His Pants as Jennifer Hudson Performs

Well, that happened. 

In a clip posted by Marlon Wayans, fans got to see Jennifer Hudsonchannel Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin while performing the icon's 1968 single, "Ain't No Way." 

In the video, the Oscar and Grammy winner expertly belted out the ballad while commanding the attention of the people standing by in the room, including Wayans. At a certain point, the camera panned over to the famed comedian, who had his pants hanging around his ankles on the floor with his sweatshirt covering up to below his hips. Upon noticing, the actress walked away and laughed while Wayans repeated the lyrics back to her and simulated a thrust before pulling his pants back up. Meanwhile, a voice in the background could be heard saying, "I hate you."

"@iamjhud is Best karaoke singer ever," Wayans wrote in the video's caption. "WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO This woman sang my drawers off."

"Gotta put Marlon in a home ASAP, y'all," the voice behind the camera said. 

While people in the room laughed, Hudson finished the song in between chuckles as he attempted to pull his pants down again. 

Earlier this month, Hudson also shared footage from what appears to be the same gathering, writing, "That time when @marlonwayans wanted us to sing a duet ! @lelunddurond captured this moment . @jasonmichaelwebb so graciously on the keys . We had so many great times during the @respectmovie production . @debramarienichols in the background #lionelrichie #still @wallybean1."

Wayans and Hudson are set to co-star in the upcoming biopic about Franklin, aptly titled Respect.

In the film, slated for release in October, the actor portrays Franklin's first husband, Ted White, while the performer was handpicked by the late legend herself to play her before her death in August 2018

The film, which also stars Forest WhitakerAudra McDonald and Mary J. Blige among others, wrapped filming in February. 

As Hudson wrote on Instagram at the time, "It is officially a wrap on @respectmovie wrap it up , it's done ! To overwhelmed to get into it right now but words can't express how grateful I am to be chosen by the queen herself and to live out yet another dream ! It was my honor , to honor the Queens request ! The one and only Queen of soul."

