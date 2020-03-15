You'll Eat Up These Sweet Facts About Food Network's Duff Goldman

Any regular Food Network viewer worth their (flaky Maldon) salt knows stuff about Duff.

The former host of Ace of Cakes—and founder and executive chef at Baltimore's Charm City Cakes—pastry chef Duff Goldman is a judging panel fixture for the network's more saccharine offerings, bringing his tempered critiques and voracious appetite to the likes of Kids Baking Championship, Spring Baking Championship and Sugar Showdown.

But did you know the newlywed (born Jeffrey Adam Goldman, actually, his childhood nickname of Duffy courtesy of his toddler brother's pronunciation struggles) once had a side hustle as an emo rocker?

A bass guitarist in a band called Two-Day Romance, he was invited to audition for another Seattle-based group. "I tried out, and it went well, but they decided to go with somebody else," he told Delish in 2015. "So I went back to Baltimore and opened a bakery instead."