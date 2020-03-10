Alex Rodriguez Addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dinner Date Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 4:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Getty Images, FilmMagic

A royal secret.

Alex Rodriguez is remaining tight-lipped about those rumors he and fiancée Jennifer Lopez went on a dinner date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In early February, reports surfaced stating that celeb couple dined with the royals while they were in town for an exclusive J.P. Morgan event. The rumors were never publicly confirmed or denied by either couple, but now Rodriguez is addressing the speculation.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening, the athlete and former Yankess star took part in a game of Q&A-Rod with host Jimmy Fallon. During the game, Fallon asked Rodriguez to set the record straight on a number of rumors about him. First up: the royal dinner date.

"Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?" Fallon asked. "And if so, who paid?"

In response to the question, Rodriguez jokingly looked around the room and said, "I signed an NDA."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

After hearing Rodriguez's response, Fallon said that he thinks the dinner totally happened.

"Oh my God," Fallon laughed. "So that means you did."

"Non-disclosure," a smiling Rodriguez teased.

"I'll take that as you did," Fallon replied as Rodriguez laughed with the audience.

During the game, Fallon also asked Rodriguez if and Lopez will have a choreographed first dance at their wedding.

In response, a laughing Rodriguez again responded, "NDA."

The 44-year-old star then joked, "I can't talk about the wedding, I wanna be able to get home."

Take a look at the video above to see Rodriguez dish about the royals, his relationship, baseball and more!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious Live

Vin Diesel’s Daughter Requested This A-List Celeb for Fast & Furious 9

Love Is Blind, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Love Is Blind Reunion Confrontation Between Amber and Jessica Was Going to Be a Lot Bigger

Gwyneth Paltrow, Face Mask, Coronavirus, Instagram

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

Joe Giudice, Instagram

Joe Giudice Calls Coronavirus "Stupid" While Showing Empty Streets in Italy

Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire Was Reportedly Going to Tackle Sex and Infidelity in Premiere Episode

John Krasinski, The Late Show

John Krasinski Hilariously Recalls Acting Like A 14-Year-Old At Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter’s Birthday Party

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Plan to Start a Family

TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Jimmy Fallon
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.