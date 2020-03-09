The Bachelor Finale Live Blog: Who Will Peter Weber Choose?

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 4:00 PM
The time has come, friends.
Tonight, we finally begin to find out how the mess that has been Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor will end. We won't fully find out since obviously it had to be a two-night event, but at least by 10 p.m. tonight, we'll have some clarity on what on earth is going on and who Pilot Pete might end up with, if anyone at all.
Will it be Hannah Ann, the 23 year-old model whose age and inexperience once concerned Pete until it didn't anymore? Or will it be Madison Prewett, the 23 year-old foster parent recruiter whose age never seemed to bother Pete that much, but who dropped a complicated sex-related bomb on Peter during fantasy suite week and threw him for a wild loop?
The answer is unclear, but we're promised a "riveting" "shocking" "unprecedented" "unique" ending to one of the franchise's messiest seasons over the next two nights.
We're going to be here the whole time, providing live updates, thoughts, GIFs, and musings throughout the episodes, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Be sure to follow along here, on the E! News Instagram, and the @enews and @eonlineTV Twitter accounts for everything you could possibly need to know about this Bachelor finale.
In the meantime:
Keep up with where every Bachelor is now
Check out a brief history of Bachelor and Bachelorette finales
Scroll through everything we know about Pilot Pete's ending
The Bachelor airs tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC.
