Ed O'Neill Thought Julie Bowen Would Have to be Sedated After Modern Family Finished Filming

Well, well, well. Julie Bowen said one thing, then did the other when it came time to say farewell to Modern Family. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bowen previously said she did her fair share of crying and didn't plan to stick around for the last day of shooting cry fest.

"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, ‘I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.' Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it," Bowen said.

But she did, according to Ed O'Neill, Bowen's TV dad on Modern Family. When asked who was the most emotional on the day they wrapped their 11-season run, O'Neill quickly named Bowen.