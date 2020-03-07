Ciara Postpones Her Upcoming Concert in Texas Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Ciara is hitting the pause button on her upcoming travels.

E! News has learned that the Grammy winner has postponed her concert in Texas.

The expectant mother—who is pregnant with baby number three—was slated to perform at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19. However, due to the coronavirus, she has been "advised" to put her appearance on hold.

"With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings," Ciara said in a statement, shared with E! News. "I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned."

She added, "I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe."

The new Fort Hood USO concert has been rescheduled for later this year. As of now, a date hasn't been set.