BTS Postpones North American Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 10:04 AM
The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold.
Just less than a month before they were scheduled to kick off their Map of the Soul tour in Calif., BTS has announced the North American leg of their tour has been postponed.
"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR- NORTH AMERICA schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost," a statement on the group's official Facebook page read. "The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible."
From late June to September, the group is currently scheduled to take the tour to Asia and Europe, with stops in England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan.
"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans," the statement continued.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
"We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can."
Last month, the group canceled four shows from the tour in their native South Korea amid the rising coronavirus pandemic.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?