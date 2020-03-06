Pregnant Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Keeps Her Evolving Into the "Best Version" of Herself

While Katy Perry is growing their first child, Orlando Bloom is helping her blossom into the best version of herself.

Earlier this week, the songstress made the grand reveal in her newly released music video for "Never Worn White" that she is pregnant with her first child. At the end of the ethereal visual, the 13-time Grammy nominee showcased her growing baby bump, simultaneously confirming her pregnancy.

Now, with their first little one together on the way, Perry and Bloom are about to not only embark on a new chapter as parents, but also as husband and wife considering they are engaged and will eventually tie the knot. While, according to a source, the performer "had her heart set" on having their wedding in Japan, with coronavirus spreading, things are up in the air.

Nevertheless, the star is counting her blessings. "I'm glad I've been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that's almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I'm really profoundly grateful that I'm not hooked on drugs or I'm not a huge alcoholic," she told on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I've got my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone that's going through that, but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it."