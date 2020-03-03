EXCLUSIVE!

Angelina Pivarnick Has an Idea of Who Can Replace Snooki on Jersey Shore

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 11:53 AM

Snooki is the original, pickle-loving Jersey Shore star. Thus, it's hard to imagine anyone filling her shoes on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Yet, on Tuesday morning's Pop of the Morning, co-star Angelina Pivarnick stood by Nicole Polizzi's decision to depart the MTV hit.

"She has three kids. I mean, it must be hard for her to leave her kids to actually film. She has a newborn at home," Pivarnick defended to co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "You have to think about and step in her shoes and just be like, 'Ok! Maybe this is what it is.'"

In fact, Pivarnick empathized with Polizzi, and even joked that she struggles leaving behind her cats and dog to film.

"She's a mom! I don't even want to leave my cats, you know what I mean, and my dog. So, I understand if she wants to leave," Pivarnick continued. "But, hey listen, we are family at the end of the day and it sucks. I wouldn't want anybody to leave."

Of course, this conversation brought up one major question. Who will replace Snooki?

"I don't know! Do you want to replace her?" the MTV personality offered to Vazquez.

"Did I just get invited to join the Jersey Shore?" the POTM co-host responded in disbelief.

Although Tweedie and Cruz tried to pitch themselves as other possible replacements, Pivarnick ultimately doubled down on her invitation for Vazquez.

"I mean, I gotta go with the girl right here," the reality star quipped.

"We can get our nails done in Jersey," Vazquez gleefully stated.

Will Lilliana be fist-pumping down at the Shore with Angelina and company? Only time will tell.

For all of this and more, including Angelina's take on Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's post-prison life, be sure to watch the clip above.

