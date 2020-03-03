Angelina Pivarnick Has an Idea of Who Can Replace Snooki on Jersey Shore

Snooki is the original, pickle-loving Jersey Shore star. Thus, it's hard to imagine anyone filling her shoes on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Yet, on Tuesday morning's Pop of the Morning, co-star Angelina Pivarnick stood by Nicole Polizzi's decision to depart the MTV hit.

"She has three kids. I mean, it must be hard for her to leave her kids to actually film. She has a newborn at home," Pivarnick defended to co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "You have to think about and step in her shoes and just be like, 'Ok! Maybe this is what it is.'"

In fact, Pivarnick empathized with Polizzi, and even joked that she struggles leaving behind her cats and dog to film.

"She's a mom! I don't even want to leave my cats, you know what I mean, and my dog. So, I understand if she wants to leave," Pivarnick continued. "But, hey listen, we are family at the end of the day and it sucks. I wouldn't want anybody to leave."