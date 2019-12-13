by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 9:24 AM
It's been a week since Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she's retiring from Jersey Shore.
In a new interview on The Mel Robbins Show, the 32-year-old reality star revealed the moment she knew it was time to close this chapter.
"I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn't happy in," Snooki replied when asked about making the decision. "Like, I was forcing myself to be 'happy' and I'm like that's not me. I'm not genuinely happy. That's when I'm like. 'I'm out!'"
Still the MTV celeb admitted stepping away wasn't easy.
"It was really hard," she said, "but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being kids and not drama and drinking and drama."
Snooki shared the major news via her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey.
"You guys, I love you so much—and don't hate me for my decision—but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," she said during the episode. "I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one."
Snooki then explained there were "a lot of reasons why" she was retiring. However, she said "the main reason" was because "I just can't do it anymore."
"I hate being away from the kids; I don't like partying three days in a row; it's just not my life anymore; and I wanna be home with the kids," she said. "I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."
In addition, she said she wants to "come off as a good person." However, she claimed there's been a lot of "drama" lately.
"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it's all in good fun," she added. "And lately, it's just like everything is so serious. And when it comes to our show, it's not about, like, oh team this, team that, and then, you know, fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. It's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming. So, for me, it's just, like, I don't want that and I'm not leaving my kids days on end when that's the result of it."
Fans can watch Snooki's interview on The Mel Robbins Show Jan. 10, 2020.
