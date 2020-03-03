Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville

Nic Kerdiles is doing his part.

Following Tuesday's devastating tornado in Nashville, the NHL player, who is engaged to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, started a GoFundMe to raise money for those affected by the storm that killed at least 22 people.

With the goal of raising $10,000, Kerdiles' mission is to encourage others to "rally together to help support the families impacted by this disaster." The GoFundMe page's description reads, "There are people without power, homes and their loved ones right now. Nashville is a resilient city and there is no doubt that collectively, we as a city, state and country can help rebuild what we've lost."

As a Nashville resident himself, the 26-year-old knew that a donation would be the most effective way to make a difference. "People first react by sending thoughts and prayers out to everybody," Kerdiles told E! News exclusively. "I was doing that, but also starting a GoFundMe page is great way to help raise some money to assist in the relief effort and start to rebuild."