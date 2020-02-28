Hilary Duff Pleads With Disney+ to Let Lizzie McGuire Air on Hulu

This is not what our dreams for the Lizzie McGuire revival were made of.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Hilary Duff asked Disney+ to relinquish the series' streaming rights to Hulu over concerns that the subscription platform is too family-friendly for the themes included in the new Lizzie McGuire.

As Duff shared, "Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

"It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable," she continued.

The former Disney darling said it would be a "dream" if Lizzie McGuire could air on Hulu, which is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, concluding, "and I could bring this beloved character to life again."