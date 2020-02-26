by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 5:51 AM
Hilary Duff has remained silent about the fate of her anticipated Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire…until now?
Duff, who announced her return to the series and role as executive producer back in August when Disney+ was officially announced, took to her Instagram to comment on the latest Disney+ news involving a programming change. The Love, Simon series, now titled Love, Victor, was announced for Disney+ but made headlines after its move to Hulu came to light.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show jumped streaming platforms because it featured more "adult themes," like alcohol use, marital issues and sexual content. Duff, who shot two episodes of the new Lizzie McGuire before Disney+ put it in limbo, took to her Instagram to comment.
On her story, she posted a screenshot of an article about Love, Victor and simply said, "Sounds familiar…"
Disney+ announced the show was going through changes and original series creator Terri Minsky, who returned for the sequel as executive producer and showrunner, would be departing the show.
"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement in January 2020. Since the announcement, there hasn't been any further public comment.
The new Lizzie McGuire series was set to follow Duff's titular character living life in New York and working as an assistant to an interior decorator. Original series stars Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas were all set to reprise their roles.
"I think there's a lot of pressure involved with pleasing the fans that are so opinionated, which I love so much, and I have similar strong opinions on where people ended up, what got her to New York, who's still in her life and who isn't, her job, her personal journey," Duff teased about the series when Disney+ was announced.
According to reports, Love, Victor was sent to Hulu because it didn't fit Disney's vision of being family-friendly for Disney+. Was the new 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire, living and dating in New York, too mature for the platform too?
E! News has reached out to Disney for comment.
