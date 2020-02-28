This Throwback Spice Girls Photo Is Definition of Girl Power

Consider our lives officially spiced up!
On Thursday, Ginger Spice, a.k.a. Geri Haliwell, owned Throwback Thursday with an old school Spice Girls pic. Channeling their inner spice and serving up some ‘90s realness, the British singer and her bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown can be seen posing side-by-side in the throwback days.
"Back in the day trinity studios near maiden head," Geri wrote. "Singing ‘We're gonna make it happen.'"
Fans of the pop star know that she loves to share nostalgic Spice Girls content on Instagram. Just last month, Geri had another #TBT moment with a behind-the-scenes shot of herself in all of her Ginger Spice glory. "Girl in a box .1998. #tbt taken in Birmingham on tour," she captioned the pic, where she can be seen rocking her iconic fiery red bob and contrasting blonde highlights.
She also made sure to keep fans up to date throughout the Spice Girls' summer 2019 reunion tour, posting countless pictures and videos from their U.K. shows.
Needless to say, all of this nostalgia has us wanting another Spice Girls tour. Marking their second time reuniting, Geri, Mel C, Emma and Mel B toured the U.K. with six tour dates. Much to the dismay of Spice Girls fans, Victoria didn't join the girls on stage. Once news of the reunion tour broke, the fashion designer took to social media to wish the girls luck and assure fans that there was no bad blood between her and the Spice Girls.
"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder wrote on social media. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb."
While Posh Spice might not be taking the stage with her fellow Spice Girls any time soon, she often pays tribute to her girl band days with hilarious social media posts.
Back in November, she taught her son Romeo Beckham, 17, the choreography to "Spice Up Your Life" during a mother-son TikTok video. Shortly after their epic dance-off, Victoria helped daughter Harper Beckham, 8, spice up her glam with some Baby Spice-inspired space buns.