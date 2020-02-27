7 Nordstrom Beauty Trend Event Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 4:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you heard? The Nordstrom Spring Beauty Trend Event is here, and there's a ton of great stuff for skincare obsessives and makeup fanatics to enjoy!
For one, there's runway shows at select local stores showing off what's fresh for spring, with freebies and your $20 ticket fee going to a beauty purchase of your choice. For another, there's the opportunity to book a consult with a makeup artist to help you find your look. But the best part? There's beauty deals galore! Shop the latest and greatest, and you can even nab some amazing gift with purchase packages to supplement your purchase.
We selected some of our faves to get you started. Shop below for some inspiration!
Who wouldn't want $127 worth of goodies for just a $35 investment? For this gift with purchase, choose from one of two bags featuring eight goodies including a 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, Full-Size Pop Lip Color & Primer in Plum Pop and a High Impact Mascara in Black. One bag focuses on Moisture Surge products (use code MOISTURE to claim), while the other offers Smart Clinical MD products (use code SMART). To get you to your $35 spend, we recommend picking up their classic Big Genius, Little Genius: Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Duo.
Getting your gift with purchase from Nars will take a little more of an investment with $75, but it's worth it. You'll get deluxe samples of The Multiple Stick in Orgasm and the Satin Lip Pencil in Exbury, plus a Radiant Creamy Concealer sample card with four shades to choose from, and an Audacious Lipstick sample card with eight shades to try. You can make that $75 spend easy by picking up their cult favorite Radiant Creamy Concealer and the Cool Crush Hot Fix Cheek Palette.
Anyone who wants to glow for the gods knows of Becca's stunning highlighters, which you can take advantage of in this gift with purchase worth $32! You'll get deluxe samples of their Glow Gloss Lip Gloss in Rose Gold and their fan favorite Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop, plus their highly regarded Undereye Brightening Corrector. You'll need to spend $40 to get it, so pick up their Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter to make that glow one that can be seen from space.
Before you know it, spring will be here... and summer soon after. Prepare with this gift with purchase from Coola, featuring deluxe samples of Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, Makeup Setting Spray and Suncare Full Spectrum 360º Silk Crème SPF 30 at a $26 value. To make the $50 qualifying spend amount, check out their Suncare Classic Sunscreen Spray in Peach Blossom, and their Suncare Scalp & Hair Mist.
We're big fans of First Aid Beauty around these parts, and this gift with purchase is a good cross-section of their greatest hits. Not only will you get a cute cosmetics bag, it's stuffed with deluxe samples of their Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Polish, Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer and Ultimate Repair Cream Intense Hydration. But you have to spend $50 to get it, so we think you should grab their Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask and Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer.
If you haven't taken the plunge with Sigma makeup brushes yet, this is a good time to start, and get a gift with purchase for your efforts! This one offers their amazing Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat and a deluxe sample of their SigMagic Brushampoo, plus a mini E25 Blending Brush> But it requires a $50 purchase to collect, so make it happen with a Basic Eyes Kit of their fan favorite eye makeup brushes.
You only need to purchase $35 worth of Stila goodies to get this Gift with purchase, and it's a good one! You'll nab deluxe samples of their Magnum XXX Mascara and Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Elevator Pitch. Looking for inspiration to meet that $35 requirement? Try their incredible Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow.
