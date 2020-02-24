Michael Jordan Jokes About Being ''Another'' Crying Meme in Tearful Kobe Bryant Memorial Speech

The world is mourning a legend.

On Monday, people gathered around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

The father-daughter duo passed away last month in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Seven others were also on board the aircraft, however, there weren't any survivors.

Today, Bryant's family, friends and fans remembered his legacy and impact at the public memorial service, including his wife Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and so many others.

Michael Jordan, who called the late Lakers icon his "dear friend" and "little brother," honored him with an emotional and heartwarming speech.

In fact, the 57-year-old star joked that his crying would soon be turned into another meme, which lightened the mood and made the crowd laugh.

"I'm grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today," Jordan began his speech, with tears streaming down his face.