Kobe Bryant's Life Celebrated During Public Memorial: Look Back at His Family Album

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.
Just last month, the basketball legend passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims in the tragic accident.
Today, Bryant's fans and family, including wife Vanessa Bryant, are paying their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is being held in his and his daughter's honor. Moreover, proceeds from the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa opened up about her heartache.
"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," her statement continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives."
Those words couldn't ring more true at the public memorial service held in their honor.
Take a look back at the late Lakers icon and his precious family moments in our gallery below.
"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."
"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.
"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.
The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz back in October 2019.
Vanessa shows off her growing baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.
"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.
The dynamic duo sits courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.
"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.
"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."
"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."
Kobe and Gianna Bryant share a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.
Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.
"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.
Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.
Bryant was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.
Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.
Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Bryant celebrates his major win with his daughter by his side.
Warming up! The basketball icon gets a teddy bear hug from his teenage daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.
Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.
Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.
The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.
During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
