Wendy Williams and William Selby Have Dinner and Spark Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wendy Williams

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Does Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?

The 55-year-old Wendy Williams Show host was photographed walking arm-in-arm with jeweler William Selby, aka Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York City on Friday, a month after she finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The two had dinner at Aroma Trattoria.

She also documented her night out on Instagram. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing, "He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!" She then posted a photo from her dinner.

"3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #dinner #friday #fridayvibes," she wrote.

On Saturday morning, Williams shared a photo of her and Selby sitting closely together, with their hands on each other's knees, inside a studio with hip-hop artist Blac Papi.

"Later on...studio with @blacpapipmh ...another Friday night," Williams wrote.

Photos

Wendy Williams' Biggest Celebrity Feuds

Neither Williams nor Selby have commented on the status of their relationship.

Wendy Williams, William Selby, Instagram

Instagram / Wendy Williams

Last week, he shared on his Instagram a clip of The Wendy Williams Show, in which the host said a "very handsome" man had brought her two heart-shaped necklaces and had her pick one. She wore a gold sparkling piece. Williams said the man was backstage and was "gonna come by later."

"V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow #wsjewelry #heart #valentine #diamonds #luxury," he wrote.

Williams said last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she was dating again. She noted that she's "a wife, not a girlfriend."

"I date, but I love my career," Williams said. "You know how tough it is with this microphone here. You know what I'm saying. There's a certain amount of dedication."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Robert Kardashian Jr.

Kardashian Sisters Pay Tribute to Late Dad Robert Kardashian on His 76th Birthday

Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Modern Family Stars Say Goodbye to Show and Share Photos of Last Day on Set

Friends Cast

These Celebs Couldn't Be More Excited About the Friends Reunion

Lena Waithe, Onward Character

Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character

Amanda Bynes, Instagram

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship and Cost of Treatment

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"

Drew Barrymore, 2018 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit

First Job at 1 and First Drink at 9: 20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

TAGS/ Wendy Williams , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.