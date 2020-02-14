Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Finds Her "Mortifying"

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom—well, according to everyone but her daughter Apple Martin.

During her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the Goop founder opened up about the ways the 15-year-old finds her "mortifying."

"I mean, my daughter finds me mortifying," she told guest host John Legend. "Because, like, if I do anything in public passed, like, not talking and standing still, she's like, ‘Oh, my god. Stop. Stop.' She's almost 16. She'll be 16 in May. So, if like, if I dance, she, like, turns red."

Gwyneth isn't the only parent that Apple is embarrassed of these days. Back in January, Chris Martin recalled a moment when he embarrassed his and Gwyneth's teenager with an unexpected visit.

"My daughter works in a clothing store," the Coldplay rocker told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "And I didn't tell her, but I went to surprise her…And I thought, ‘I better buy something.' So I took a t-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. And she was at the checkout…And she saw me."