Classic dad moment.

On Wednesday, Chris Martin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and couldn't help but gush over his daughter Apple Martin, which of course ended with an embarrassing story about his and Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old.

"My daughter works in a clothing store," the Coldplay frontman told host Ellen DeGeneres. "This is her first job and she's about to be 16 and I'm so proud of her. She's, you know, making her way in the world. And I didn't tell her, but I went to surprise her…And I thought, ‘I better buy something.' So I took a t-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. And she was at the checkout…And she saw me."

After spotting her famous dad waiting in line, Chris said that his shocked teenager mouthed, "Dad, get out," which made him feel "terrible."

"So, I moved to the other line. I was holding my t-shirt and really scared of my daughter. And I paid for the t-shirt and I'd brought her some fudge…she loves this candy fudge. So, I said to the lady, ‘Could you give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving she shouted, ‘I love you dad.'"