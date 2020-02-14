Justin Bieber’s Changes Album Decoded: Hailey Bieber, Adulthood and More

He's back and better than ever.

Changes marks pop sensation Justin Bieber's fifth studio album, but it just might be his most important one yet. In the last decade the world has watched Justin rise from angsty young teen to newly reformed husband and artist. The singer has lived a lot of life since his last album Purpose in 2015, and it's safe to say he's learned a few things along the way that he is finally able to share with the world.

Since 2015, he officially broke things off with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, got married to the love of his life Hailey Bieber, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, started a fashion brand and did a lot of growing up. All of which have in some shape or form inspired his newest album.

Changes is somehow sexy, honest and healing all at the same time. The musician didn't leave any stone unturned. The album consists of 17 songs, all of which Justin has stated are a representation of how far he's come and where he hopes to go from here. It's both beautiful and vulnerable, and well, he was definitely going through some changes.