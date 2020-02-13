Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Stanford University for ''Brainstorming Session'' With Professors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seeking advice from some of the smartest minds in the world.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quest to create their own charitable organization, they found themselves at the prestigious Stanford University. According to Today, the royal couple visited with the university's professors and various academics for several hours on Tuesday, during which they brainstormed ideas.

It was also revealed that the two flew to Palo Alto via a commercial flight from Alaska. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by the school President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

As Meghan and Prince Harry previously shared, they intend to establish a "new charitable entity" in the coming months as they adjust to their new roles outside of the Royal Family. They shared on the Community page of their website that their organization will "not only help complement these efforts, but also advance the solutions the world needs most."