Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Stanford University for ''Brainstorming Session'' With Professors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seeking advice from some of the smartest minds in the world.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quest to create their own charitable organization, they found themselves at the prestigious Stanford University. According to Today, the royal couple visited with the university's professors and various academics for several hours on Tuesday, during which they brainstormed ideas.

It was also revealed that the two flew to Palo Alto via a commercial flight from Alaska. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by the school President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. 

As Meghan and Prince Harry previously shared, they intend to establish a "new charitable entity" in the coming months as they adjust to their new roles outside of the Royal Family. They shared on the Community page of their website that their organization will "not only help complement these efforts, but also advance the solutions the world needs most."

Since their departure from the Royal Family last month, Meghan and Harry have certainly been enjoying their newfound freedom. Just last week, the former actress and soldier traveled to Miami to take part in an event for JPMorgan, where Prince Harry delivered a speech. 

And it would seem the Prince made such a good impression that Goldman Sachs is now hoping to interview the Brit for their speaker series "Talks at GS," which has previously highlighted influential figures like Mark CubanGwyneth Paltrow and David Beckham

But the two aren't all business, they're focusing on their family too. At the moment, the family of three is living in the Vancouver area of Canada, but a source previously told E! News they plan to head down south to the sunny Los Angeles that Meghan used to call home. "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," the insider shared. 

This will also be the perfect move for the family, as Meghan intends to dip her toes back into the world of Hollywood. She is reportedly planning to do voice-overs for Disney, as Harry suggested to Jon Favreau last year at the Lion King premiere.

