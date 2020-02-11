Every Time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Family Won Us Over

When it comes to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's family, all they do is win!

Although the famous duo is the definition of #CoupleGoals, it's their entire family that deserves celebration and praise for their close bond and strong love for one another.

A perfect example was when Dwyane appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the retired NBA superstar opened up about his daughter Zaya's decision to come out as transgender.

"I looked at her and said, ‘You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" Dwyane shared. "Right now, it's through us because she's 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her."

He continued, "Now it's our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We're just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self."