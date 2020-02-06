Lil Wayne Has No Idea What Harry Potter Looks Like—But His Guess Is Hilarious

Trust us, this will make your day.

On Wednesday, Lil Wayne proved that he's not a Potterhead during a hilarious game of Virtual Reality Pictionary on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tasked with drawing various items and phrases using a virtual reality device, the rapper and his teammate Claire Danes went head-to-head with host Jimmy Fallon and Lana Condor. But as the game progressed, it became clear that Lil Wayne needs a crash course in Harry Potter ASAP.

For the final round, the "A Milli" rapper gave his best rendition of the fictional character for Claire and the opposing team. With the winning guess automatically securing either team's victory, Lil Wayne confidently put on his virtual reality headset and prepared to draw.

Starting off on the right foot, he drew a circle for the young wizard's head, but quickly lost both teams when he added a spiky border around it.