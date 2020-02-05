Why Julie Bowen Plans to Skip Modern Family's Final Cry Fest

Julie Bowen has already cried over the end of Modern Family—just don't expect her to do it at appropriate times.

"I've already done a fair amount of crying, but it comes out of the blue. Whenever somebody wants me to cry about it, I can't," Bowen told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But she already has plans for the last day of shooting.

"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, ‘I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.' Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it," Bowen said.