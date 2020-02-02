EXCLUSIVE!

Alex Rodriguez Reveals the ''Passion and Love'' Jennifer Lopez Put Into Super Bowl Performance

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 6:44 PM

No one is more proud of Jennifer Lopez's halftime show than Alex Rodriguez.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, taped ahead of the big show in collaboration with Hard Rock, the singer's boyfriend praises her for all the hard work she's put into preparing for the epic performance.

"She is really the hardest working human being I've ever met and she does everything with so much passion and love," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I still feel sometimes that she's still back in the Bronx, that's how much passion and love she has for everything she does."

Alex added Jennifer was rehearsing for the Super Bowl show for "months and months and months," and just knew that when all was said and done, "The world is going to say, ‘Wow, I wish we had more time with Jennifer Lopez.'"

And he isn't wrong! Fans went wild for the energetic, incredible performance from J. Lo and Shakira

While this interview happened ahead of the performance, Alex was sure he'd be "very proud," not only because of the prestige of the role, but because it's happening in his hometown of Miami. "To come full circle, right here in the 305, in Miami, it's going to be epic," he anticipated.

Jennifer Lopez - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

As for how A-Rod and J. Lo have balanced their relationship, their careers and their kids, he makes it seem rather simple: the two are "considerate" of each other. "Everything revolves around our kids and I always say, 'Where there's a will, there's a way," he shared.

Now that this is all over, there will likely be plenty more projects coming down the line for both, including their wedding! It's safe to say the 2020 Super Bowl was the perfect way to kick off what's sure to be a jam-packed year.

