Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Enjoy a Brunch Date Amid Marriage Troubles

As the saying goes: Brunch is always a good idea!

On Saturday morning, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich enjoyed a brunch date at the celebrity hot-spot, Joan's on Third. For their low-key outing, the two kept things casual and simple with their fashion.

The 31-year-old actress slipped into a beige long-sleeve crop top that she paired with off-white joggers, black sneakers and large sunglasses. She opted for a fresh-faced look and appeared to have little-to-no makeup on. Her hair also looked chic, as she sported a messy top-knot hairstyle.

As for the 36-year-old hockey player? He donned a black long-sleeve Nike shirt, matching shorts and sneakers.

If anything, the celebrity pair seemed to be in good spirits as photographers captured the duo looking playful, smiling and laughing with each other during their morning hangout.

As some fans of the couple might know, the two have sparked marriage troubles in recent weeks.