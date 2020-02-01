Vanessa Bryant to Receive Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Items Left Near Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and their three surviving children will receive some of the items that fans have used to create a makeshift memorial for the late NBA legend and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant outside Staples Center.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, and the teen were killed in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California last Sunday, along with seven other people. Since then, thousands of fans have flocked to the area near the accident site as well as outside the stadium, home of his team, to leave flowers and other memorial items.

Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that the plan is to start to dismantle everything around the area on Sunday after the 2020 Super Bowl.

"It will have been a week. We have contractually obligated events that are moving in," he said. "Vanessa had reached out to us and said, 'Our family would like the items out there.' So we're going to catalog every one of them. By that I mean, T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We're going to put those in specially made containers and we're going to ship them to the family."

Kobe is also survived by daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.