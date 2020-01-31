The Bryant's are staying strong.

As Vanessa Bryant and her children continue grieving the loss of their beloved patriarch, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers organization is wrapping the family in unconditional love.

Vanessa, who did not attend the Lakers' tribute game for Kobe, shared her support for their efforts via Instagram on Friday night.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of the Staples Center seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, which were draped in their jerseys and adorned with red roses.

"There is no #24 without #2," Vanessa wrote, adding, "#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."