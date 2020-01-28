Joe Giudice Spotted Partying With Women in Mexico After Teresa Giudice Split

Joe Giudice appears single and totally ready to mingle!

Before the month came to a close, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star headed to Mexico where he was spotted mingling with a few ladies.

In video obtained by TMZ, Joe is seen dancing by a hotel pool with some women. Soon after, he's spotted relaxing and chatting in a cabana with a couple of female friends.

Recently, Joe took to Instagram and gave followers a taste of his vacation with video from a rooftop pool as Calvin Harris' "Summer" played in the background.

"Flying! Soar like an eagle! We are never alone, we are always surrounded by Mother Nature's beauty!" he captioned the post. "#mothernature #alone #instalive."

The vacation comes less than two months after E! News confirmed Joe and Teresa Giudice had split after almost two decades together. Although Teresa has not yet filed for divorce, an insider previously shared that the marriage is "completely over."