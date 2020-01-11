Joe Giudice Sends a Heartfelt Message to Teresa Giudice Amid Split

Joe Giudice continues to remember the good times with ex Teresa Giudice and wants her to remember that a long time ago, they used to be friends.

E! News had confirmed in December that he and the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, with whom he shares four daughters, had split after 20 years of marriage. Their breakup was expected; Teresa had alluded to it last year after he was issued an order of deportation last year, following the end of his three-year prison sentence for fraud. He spent five months in ICE custody before he was permitted to return to his native Italy in October to await the outcome of his appeal to continue residing in the U.S.

On Saturday, Joe shared on his Instagram page throwback photos of him and Teresa, including pics of them with their kids and other family members.

"Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with," he wrote. "We will always stay strong. It's not distance that breaks a couple it's actions! I'm growing and learning more from today's generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn't love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future."