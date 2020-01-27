Gwen Stefani Had So Many Amazing Outfit Changes at the 2020 Grammys It Was Bananas

Gwen Stefani's number of outfit changes at the 2020 Grammy Awards was bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).

The 50-year-old singer sported not one, not two but four looks at the 62nd annual award show on Sunday. The No Doubt artist hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles Staples Center in a Dolce & Gabbana number. The strapless, ivory, fully beaded Alta Moda mini dress was fully embellished using shells and micro elements from the sea. Stefani accessorized her look with a pair of Le Silla boots.

She then switched into a second Dolce & Gabbana look for her performance with Blake Shelton. This time, she donned a custom ivory silk tulle ball gown that was completely embellished using iconic Dolce & Gabba elements, including sacred hearts and roses.

Later on in the evening, she stunned in a flowy, mint and gray dress. There was also a point when she slipped into something cute and comfortable. Stefani was photographed sporting colorful leggings, a black checkered jacket and jean shorts backstage.