Blake Shelton, country singer and couturier?

That's what he and longtime love Gwen Stefani tried to have us all believe as the pair stopped by for a chat with E! News's Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading into the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While one-time Sexiest Man Alive Shelton looked dashing as usual in an all-black three piece suit, it was his lady love whose fashion stole the show with her shell-embellished white mini-dress and thigh-high boots. How is this woman 50?! Whatever she's doing, we'd like to get in on the magic.

"Basically, Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met," Stefani said of her one-of-a-kind look, before admitting something closer to the truth. "It's actually Dolce and Gabbana, but they did use some of the shells Blake collected for me over the years."

"Now I don't know whether to believe that or not," Seacrest responded, looking to Shelton. "Is that true?"

"Of course, man," he replied, pointing to the dress. "Actually, some of these still have creatures in them."