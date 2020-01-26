Billie Eilish Just Made So Much History at the 2020 Grammys With All Her Wins

Billie Eilish is quickly making history.

The 18 year-old artist just won a whole bunch of awards at the 2020 Grammys, sweeping all the major ones to the point where she was almost looking annoyed that her name was announced yet again. And even before she won her final award of the night, she could be seen mouthing "Please don't be me!" and shouting "noooo!" when it was, in fact, her.

"Um, can I just say I think Ariana deserves this?" she said as she took the stage to accept Album of the Year.

Whether or not she believed she deserved it, Eilish won not just Album of the Year, but Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and she made a little bit of history while she did it.

First of all, Eilish, at 18, is the youngest star to ever win Album of the Year, taking the record from its previous holder, Taylor Swift, who won for Fearless when she was 20. She's currently number seven on the list of youngest Grammy winners ever, with LeAnn Rimes (14 years old in 1996) and Lorde (17 years old in 2014) ahead of her.