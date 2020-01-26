Congrats are in order!

Music's biggest night is finally here as our favorite artists are celebrating the best of the best in the industry. And it looks like Billie Eilish hit all the right notes at the 2020 Grammys, because she is going home with that coveted gold statue.

The 18-year-old star, who is nominated in five other categories tonight, was announced the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album for their highly popular album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Because this portion of the awards was not televised, the "Bad Guy" singer has yet to speak out about her Grammy win. However, we're sure it will be no time before she comments on her big win.

The songstress stunned on the red carpet in a glitzy green ensemble by Gucci. While it's a color and lewk Billie typically wears at major events, it appears the lucky color paid off since she already nabbed her first award of the night.