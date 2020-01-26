breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 7:43 PM

Rest in power.

On Sunday at the 2020 Grammy AwardsNipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was honored by John Legend, 1500 Or Nothin', DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and YG to celebrate the life of the talented rapper, entrepreneur and activist.

Director Ava DuVernayintroduced the artists before they launched into a rap acknowledging their friend and just some of his amazing accomplishments.

Legend and Khaled then launched into their song "Higher," which they had recorded with the late artist shortly before his untimely death.

At the end of their moving performance, Hussle's face appeared on the screen behind them alongside Kobe Bryant, who had tragically died earlier in the day in a helicopter accident that also killed his 13-year-old daughterGianna.

"Long live Nip, long live Kobe," Khaled added.

Hussle—who was tragically killed last March—had also posthumously won Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle" earlier in the day.

 

Read

2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor

His longtime partner Lauren London accepted the coveted trophy for him, expressing, "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel...God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with."

Hussle's grandmother, Margaret Boutte was also in attendance and added, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart. Thank you."

The moving tribute was one of the highlights of the night and a reminder that while the late rapper is gone, he will never be forgotten.

