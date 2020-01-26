Dwyane Wade Admits Kobe Bryant's Death Is One of the Saddest Days in His Lifetime in Emotional Tribute

Dwyane Wade is in mourning.

Much like the rest of the world, the retired Miami Heat shooting guard has been left reeling at the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that took not only his life, but that of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. And as he grapples with his grief over the shocking loss, he's taken to social media to share his thoughts in a series of tearful videos posted to his Instagram story.

"Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime. It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. It's a nightmare," he began. "I know we're all feeling the same way about such a great—he's a great leader, he's a great champion, he's a great person. If you got to know Kobe, you got a chance to really know Kobe, ain't nobody better, man. Emotions are all over the place. These are the moments you ask why."