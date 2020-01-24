Fiona the Hippo's 3rd Birthday Celebration Is the Only Video You Need to See Today

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 8:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Fiona the Hippo

Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo

Heading into the weekend, there is honestly one (and only one) thing you need to see: Fiona the Hippo's birthday spectacular. 

To ring in her 3rd year—time sure does fly—the Cincinnati Zoo gifted their 1,200 pound toddler with a delicious, tired cake made with all her favorite snacks: grapes, strawberries and bamboo leaves. As a final touch, a shredded beat pulp in the shape of the number 3 was placed in the middle. "All of the food items featured in it are already part of their daily diet," explained Wendy Rice, the head of the zoo's Africa department. "But ordinarily, we don't get them all at once."  But of course, there are no rules on such a special day.

In a video guaranteed to make you saw "aw," Fiona and her pals can been seen devouring the treat, a true testament to a great day. As the zoo later wrote of the moment, "It's my birthday!!"

Photos

Fiona the Hippo: A Love Story

The beloved animal first captured hearts back in 2017 when she became the first Nile hippo to join the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in 75 years. Though born premature—at 29 pounds, she weighed more than 25 below the lowest recorded birth weight for the species—she has triumphantly become a strong young girl

"It's a big day, especially if you look back at where she was when we started," Rice said. "At that point, we were taking it hour-by-hour, day-by-day, just grateful for every bit of time we had with her. Back then, it was difficult to imagine where she'd be three years down the road, if she'd even be here. But she's here and she's thriving. She continues to dazzle and amaze people around the world."

Today, she has all her adult teeth and her tusks continue to grow, as does her stellar personality. "At 3 years old, she's getting just big enough and just sassy enough to challenge mom," revealed Rice. "We're starting to see her challenge Bibi in ways she has not done in previous."

"She has such attitude and sass, and she's not afraid of a camera," added the zookeeper. "She has no trouble being in the limelight."

Still, this little girl still isn't old enough to tackle one major milestone: dating. Or, um, mating. That will have to wait at least two more years. "If and when Fiona were to get a breeding recommendation someday," Rice admitted, "it would be based entirely on who was genetically the best match for her."

In the meantime, we're wishing Fiona the happiest of days—and a truly phenomenal year.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Date Night at Pre-2020 Grammys Party

Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles

Caitlyn Jenner Is Rooting For Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner to Get Back Together

Amy Schumer's Ex Lives With Her and Her Husband

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Postmates Receipt Proves Her Dogs Live Like True Royalty

Blakely

You'll Very Much Relate to This Baby Trying Ice Cream For the First Time

Sharon Tate

Inside the Undying Fascination With Sharon Tate: Destined for Stardom, Doomed to Be a Legend

The Voice Season 18

The Voice Season 18 First Look Has All the Coaches Going "For the Win"

TAGS/ Feel Good , Animals , Celebrities , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.