Why Pink Absolutely “Cannot Get Behind” Plastic Surgery

No one has to give Pink a reason to go under the knife.
Late Sunday evening, the superstar took to Twitter to share an open letter about accepting herself as she ages. "Dear Me, you're getting older," the 40-year-old wrote to her 32 million followers. "I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked."
"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move," she continued. "I'm cannot get behind it. I just can't."
And if nothing else, she's embracing her appearance for her kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3. As the "What About Us" singer wrote, "I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry."
And, rather than focus on her physical look, the Grammy winner is putting an emphasis elsewhere.
"I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks," she added. "I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss."
Following her inspiring message, her husband Carey Hart took to Instagram to applaud his love of more than a decade. Alongside celebratory emojis, the motocross racer wrote, "Think it's time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good work baby, let's get wrinkly together."
Of course, it's not the first time Pink has opened up about her journey with getting older. Back in 2018, when a troll said she looks so old "she should be named purple," the star clapped back with an epic response.
"You must be from la," she began. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f--king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."
"I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old," she continued. "That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive."
